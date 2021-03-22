Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

register.to

A different domain model with Arno Vis – DNW Podcast #330

by Podcasts 1 Comment

Openprovider founder Arno Vis discusses his domain registrar’s membership model.

Photo of Arno Vis, founder of Openprovider, with the words "A different domain model with Arno Vis" and "DNW Podcast #330"

Most domain name registrars charge their customers a markup over whatever the registry charges them. Openprovider has a different business model, which founder Arno Vis compares to Costco. Customers pay a membership fee and then get domains at cost. On today’s show, Vis explains the model and how his company uses automation to keep costs low.

Tool of the week: DomainLeads.com and Estibot’s domain lead generator

Also: Nominet’s fate, Radix’s record results, GoDaddy’s policy change, and more

Sponsor: Sav.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:30 — 25.3MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Three companies using new TLDs – DNW Podcast #190
  2. Checking in with Escrow.com – DNW Podcast #195
  3. Crowdsourcing (domain) name selection – DNW Podcast #199

Comments

  1. mg says

    I’m not sure about the value provided by Openprovider. Why would I pay for a membership then pay $8.03 for a .com when I can pay less at Dynadot or Namecheap?

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News
%d bloggers like this: