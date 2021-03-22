A different domain model with Arno Vis – DNW Podcast #330

Openprovider founder Arno Vis discusses his domain registrar’s membership model.

Most domain name registrars charge their customers a markup over whatever the registry charges them. Openprovider has a different business model, which founder Arno Vis compares to Costco. Customers pay a membership fee and then get domains at cost. On today’s show, Vis explains the model and how his company uses automation to keep costs low.

Tool of the week: DomainLeads.com and Estibot’s domain lead generator

Also: Nominet’s fate, Radix’s record results, GoDaddy’s policy change, and more

Sponsor: Sav.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)