It’s on .Fox – DNW Podcast #306

Many companies acquired a brand-matching new top level domain, but few have put them to extensive use. Fox has recently started using its dot-brand domain more, and it could be a role model for other companies. On today’s show, Fox’s Crews Gore discusses why .Fox is being more widely adopted within the company. He also talks about a second-level domain that was receiving hundreds of thousands of visits before it was even activated.

Here’s a picture of an onsite promotion for Wayfinder.fox.

Also: MMX earnings, .cloud going up, CentralNic’s big raise

