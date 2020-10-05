It’s on .Fox – DNW Podcast #306

How entertainment company Fox is using its .Fox top level domain.
Many companies acquired a brand-matching new top level domain, but few have put them to extensive use. Fox has recently started using its dot-brand domain more, and it could be a role model for other companies. On today’s show, Fox’s Crews Gore discusses why .Fox is being more widely adopted within the company. He also talks about a second-level domain that was receiving hundreds of thousands of visits before it was even activated.
Here’s a picture of an onsite promotion for Wayfinder.fox.
Also: MMX earnings, .cloud going up, CentralNic’s big raise
Comments
Lifesavings.online says
Domain king says these traffic claims are fake.
Show him the solid evidence of traffic, which everyone demands and you’re escalated to a liar.
Literally impossible to explain the truth regarding new domains and the importance of CTR/conversation.
Ppl can’t comprehend that the intrinsic benefit of new domains outweigh any DIMINISHING hinderences!
Literally hard data being dismissed in lieu of .comr feelings. Herd mentality, sad to say.
All their arguments are shifting, ad these get used at an accelerated rate.
They like you to focus on anything other than usage right now.
Look, it’s ALL about usage. I’m so sorry to have to point out, that as non-com keeps getting embraced, com suffers.
Literally, that’s the argument, everything helps com. It’s deranged.
No one will stop this trend. It’s farther along than anyone wants to admit.
I’m not doing it to you! Not only are people passing on .com, they’re going to go to war on it! Old and unsavvy. That’s what you’ll have.
I’m not against you. I’m against being foolish.
snoopy1267 says
Given you haven’t sold a single New TLD yet I think people should take all this with a grain of salt.
Matt says
There are many public and obviously many private sales.
Depending on new domain, organic usage is up massively.
Here are two examples within NYC education.
Most students are still in remote learning and sign into teachhub.schools.nyc
Anyone walking into a school building (students/teachers/parents) have to visit healthscreening.schools.nyc
That’s:
1,700 schools
7,500 teachers
1,100,000 students (and additionally parents)
all exposed to .nyc
These TLDs are not going away.
Matt says
Correction: 75,000 teachers (not 7,500)
JPG says
Crews, Thanks for your efforts in promoting brand-related TLDs. .FOX is a great example of brands blazing the trail for TLD brand marketing. The domain industry is lucky to have you participate.