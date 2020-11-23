New TLD marketing with Mina Neuberg – DNW Podcast #313

Mina Neuberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Donuts, talks about marketing new top level domains to registrants.

Last week, Donuts announced it was acquiring Afilias in a blockbuster deal. My guest this week is Mina Neuberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Donuts. Mina discusses branding, whether Donuts should market individual TLDs, and her view of the domain industry so far coming from the outside.

Also: Donuts acquires Afilias, two reverse domain name hijacking cases, GoDaddy launches new product, and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)