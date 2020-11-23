New TLD marketing with Mina Neuberg – DNW Podcast #313

Mina Neuberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Donuts, talks about marketing new top level domains to registrants.
Last week, Donuts announced it was acquiring Afilias in a blockbuster deal. My guest this week is Mina Neuberg, Chief Marketing Officer of Donuts. Mina discusses branding, whether Donuts should market individual TLDs, and her view of the domain industry so far coming from the outside.
Also: Donuts acquires Afilias, two reverse domain name hijacking cases, GoDaddy launches new product, and more.
Comments
Mo says
How about having domainers speak out for you? They know domains and can do a decent job with that. However, some of them feel used by the registry.
We purchased names in the early stages but Donuts still keot the higher renewal rate going. We even had deals that were good PR for the registry, but we got stuck as the client did not agree for such high renewal rates. Its hard enough to sell a domain, let alone a new gTLD, but even more so with such a high renewal rate.