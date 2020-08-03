Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

i2Coalition – DNW Podcast #297

An interview with the voice for businesses that build the Internet.

The Domain Name Association recently merged with i2Coalition, so this week I interview i2Coalition Executive Director Christian Dawson to learn more about the organization. It’s one of the few organizations educating people about the importance of internet infrastructure…including people in Washington.

Also: Earnings season, Escrow.com’s changing business, and a battle over Calculator.com.

