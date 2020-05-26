One Word Domains – DNW Podcast #287

A tool to find one-word domains and thoughts about the state of the domain business.

This week I have a guest interview and some thoughts about the domain industry. For the guest segment, I speak with Steven Tey, a student who created OneWord.Domains to help people discover one-word domains that are available for registration. In addition to speaking with Steven, I give my take on the current state of the domain market, discuss domain name liquidation platforms, and share my frustrations with GoDaddy.

Also: Patents, reverse domain name hijacking, domain name surge

Sponsor: Donuts

