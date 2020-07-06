Elkhan Agamirza – DNW Podcast #293

How this domain investor has built his portfolio to over 5,000 domains.
Elkhan Agamirza’s domain name portfolio has been doubling in size every year and now stands at over 5,000 domains. He takes a detailed view into what end users want to buy, scooping up domain names that many domain investors overlook based on traditional metrics. In this show, you’ll learn how he approaches domain investing and the bottom line sell-through rate and the revenue it generates.
Also: Supreme Court rules on domains and trademarks, State Farm’s generic woes, and Namecheap’s growth.
Comments
Robert McGuigan says
Hi Andrew.
Great interview !
When you both touched on domains having different meanings in other languages does this hold value outside of .com ?
I’m writing from Canada and I’ve been investing in mainly .ca
Thanks a bunch.
El Agamirza says
Hi, Robert.
One thing to remember is that .com market is much vaster than any cctld market. And lots of niches can be investment-grade, while with cctlds the value might be there as brands, but there can be simply too many choices for someone to hold those names as investment.
The question is not just “would someone start business on this name”, but also “would he/she value the name high enough to pay premium price for it”.
So other language names usually will be some popular phrases and expressions from top languages. And, for Canada, French phrases would be an obvious choice with large Francophone population, so wider choice there is possible. Checkout LaCherie.ca photography site, for example.
Robert McGuigan says
Hi El.
Thank you for your reply.
I will definitely checkout LaCherie.
I have one last question if I may.
Do keywords in other languages have value in your opinion ?
Would something like ” flights “…vuelos.
Be worth the investment ?
Thank you again.
Rob