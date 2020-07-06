Elkhan Agamirza – DNW Podcast #293

How this domain investor has built his portfolio to over 5,000 domains.

Elkhan Agamirza’s domain name portfolio has been doubling in size every year and now stands at over 5,000 domains. He takes a detailed view into what end users want to buy, scooping up domain names that many domain investors overlook based on traditional metrics. In this show, you’ll learn how he approaches domain investing and the bottom line sell-through rate and the revenue it generates.

Also: Supreme Court rules on domains and trademarks, State Farm’s generic woes, and Namecheap’s growth.

Sponsor: Donuts

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)