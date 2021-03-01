Domain investing strategies with Nikul Sanghvi – DNW Podcast #327

Nikul returns to the show to talk about his 2020 investing results.

One of my favorite domain investors is back on the show this week. Nikul Sanghvi talks about his domain investing results from last year. We discuss his strategic changes, harvesting gains vs. replenishing your portfolio, and much more. Nikul invests almost exclusively in domains other than .com, which should give inspiration to many investors. It’s a great show.

Also: Big auction sales, IPO, Spider-Man

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)