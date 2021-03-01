Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain investing strategies with Nikul Sanghvi – DNW Podcast #327

by Podcasts

Nikul returns to the show to talk about his 2020 investing results.

Graphic with the words "DNW Podcast #327 Domain investing strategies with Nikul Sanghvi" and a headshot image of Nikul Sanghvi

One of my favorite domain investors is back on the show this week. Nikul Sanghvi talks about his domain investing results from last year. We discuss his strategic changes, harvesting gains vs. replenishing your portfolio, and much more. Nikul invests almost exclusively in domains other than .com, which should give inspiration to many investors. It’s a great show.

Also: Big auction sales, IPO, Spider-Man

