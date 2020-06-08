Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

Instant Domain Search

The Great Domain Theft – DNW Podcast #289

by Podcasts 0 Comments

How Michael Fischer recovered his domain name from a theft.

Owning a great domain is like owning a fine piece of art. It’s one of a kind and given the right opportunity, thieves would love to get their hands on it. My guest on today’s show, Michael Fischer, has had to defend his valuable domain twice from hijacking: once through UDRP and, most recently, an actual theft of the domain. Today, he explains what happened and how he got his domain back.

Also: Kelly Hardy’s new role, reverse domain name hijacking, .com rankings and last month’s top stories.

Sponsor: Donuts

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:42 — 25.4MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. How James Booth went from zero to $5 million in 6 months – DNW Podcast #94
  2. How End User Domain Buyers Think – DNW Podcast #134
  3. Domain business rewind – DNW Podcast #168

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.



Domain Wheel

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!