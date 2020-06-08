The Great Domain Theft – DNW Podcast #289

How Michael Fischer recovered his domain name from a theft.

Owning a great domain is like owning a fine piece of art. It’s one of a kind and given the right opportunity, thieves would love to get their hands on it. My guest on today’s show, Michael Fischer, has had to defend his valuable domain twice from hijacking: once through UDRP and, most recently, an actual theft of the domain. Today, he explains what happened and how he got his domain back.

Also: Kelly Hardy’s new role, reverse domain name hijacking, .com rankings and last month’s top stories.

Sponsor: Donuts

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)