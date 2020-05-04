Building and selling websites – DNW Podcast #284

Learn how Marc Andre sold four websites for over $1 million in total.
Many domain investors talk about building their domains into websites and selling them. Today, I interview Marc Andre of VitalDollar, who has done just that. Marc has built four different websites and sold them for over $1 million in total. Marc explains how he created the sites, monetized them, and sold them. You’ll also learn about metrics and considerations when selling a website.
Also: .Org bombshell decision, Covid-19 impact and more.
