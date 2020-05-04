Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Building and selling websites – DNW Podcast #284

Learn how Marc Andre sold four websites for over $1 million in total.

Many domain investors talk about building their domains into websites and selling them. Today, I interview Marc Andre of VitalDollar, who has done just that. Marc has built four different websites and sold them for over $1 million in total. Marc explains how he created the sites, monetized them, and sold them. You’ll also learn about metrics and considerations when selling a website.

Also: .Org bombshell decision, Covid-19 impact and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 38:10 — 30.6MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

