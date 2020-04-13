Bored Humans – DNW Podcast #281

Eric Borgos is bored again.

Eric Borgos has had a lot of hits. He has sold millions of dollars worth of domain names, including a set of sites for $4.5 million back in 2008. But what he did back then doesn’t work the same way today. On today’s show, Eric shares what he’s been doing over the past 5-10 years to try to make money, what hasn’t worked, and how he hopes Bored Humans and artificial intelligence have better results.

Also: GoDaddy goes vertical, free domain, latest Covid-19 impacts

Sponsor: Name.com

