Planning for the future – DNW Podcast #323

How to make sure your domain business keeps sizzling.

This week we take an outside-in look at your domain business. My guest, Warren Coughlin came on the show last year when the economy ground to a halt due to the pandemic. Back then, we talked about how to save your business. The domain business had a good year in 2020, but that doesn’t mean you can rest on your laurels. Today, Warren discusses planning for your business’s future. Our conversation got me fired up for this year.

Also: Frank Schilling’s domain biz, Buy Now landers, $237k court award for RDNH and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

