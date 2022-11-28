Talking to UDRP panelists – DNW Podcast #414

Here’s what Nat Cohen told panelists in Geneva.

Last month Nat Cohen was invited to speak at a World Intellectual Property Organization UDRP workshop in Geneva. He was able to talk to UDRP panelists and practitioners about what domain name investors do and why cybersquatting cases involving investors are unique. On today’s show, Nat discusses what he talked about. It’s an interesting discussion and helped me put myself in the panelists’ shoes to think about how they view cases.

