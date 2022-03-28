Domain Policy with Zak Muscovitch – DNW Podcast #381

The latest on UDRP and other issues domain investors need to know about.

Today we check in with Zak Muscovitch, general counsel for Internet Commerce Association. We discuss DNS abuse and other topics but spend most of our time talking about UDRP and UDRP reform. Zak said that, in an ideal world, 100% of UDRP complaints would win. Don’t take that out of context, though. He explains what he means on today’s show.

Also: BAYC apes in on domains, DNAcademy acquisition, a record Handshake sale, and more.

