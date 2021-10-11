Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

register.to

Ethereum Name Service – DNW Podcast #358

by Podcasts 1 Comment

How to connect “regular” domains with Ethereum Name Service.

The words "Ethereum Name Service" in white letters on a black background with the words "DNW Podcast #358"

There are a handful of competing blockchain-based, alt-root domain name systems popping up. One of these made a big announcement recently: it now works with any second level domain on the “real” DNS. Brantly Millegan aka Brantly.eth, director of operators for Ethereum Name Service (ENS), comes on the show today to talk about how you can use example.com, example.guru and other second level domains with ENS in addition to alt-root .eth domains, and the benefits of doing this.

Also: Closing time at the .club, Facebook, country code domains and more

Sponsor: Sav backordering

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:29 — 21.2MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. .Kred launches as dual DNS and ENS domain
  2. Blockchain and Domain Names – DNW Podcast #224
  3. DNS using blockchain technology – DNW Podcast #341

Comments

  1. edad says

    RDAO.com accepts eth payments directory to the url and you can easy stake immediately in premium onchain /tokenized domains. These tech stacks (ens/hns) and many others are what continues to add value to our domain assets. it’s our core focus at RealtyDAO to utilized all these tools to increase the value of urls..

    Reply

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News
%d bloggers like this: