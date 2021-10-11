Ethereum Name Service – DNW Podcast #358

How to connect “regular” domains with Ethereum Name Service.

There are a handful of competing blockchain-based, alt-root domain name systems popping up. One of these made a big announcement recently: it now works with any second level domain on the “real” DNS. Brantly Millegan aka Brantly.eth, director of operators for Ethereum Name Service (ENS), comes on the show today to talk about how you can use example.com, example.guru and other second level domains with ENS in addition to alt-root .eth domains, and the benefits of doing this.

Also: Closing time at the .club, Facebook, country code domains and more

