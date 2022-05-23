Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

What’s going on with new TLDs? – DNW Podcast #389

Digging into recent new TLD data and marketing efforts.

Graphic with words "What's going on with new TLDs" with Neha Naik and DNW Podcast #389

New top level domains seem to have some wind in their sails after a decade on the market. Radix, for example, saw revenue grow 35% last year compared to 2020. Today, I chat with Radix’s Senior Director of Channel Partnerships, Neha Naik. She talks about what’s behind the growth, and some of the company’s recent marketing campaigns, including one that’s decidedly retro.

Also: .web redo, .link, domain appraisals and more

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:12 — 23.4MB)

