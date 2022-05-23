What’s going on with new TLDs? – DNW Podcast #389

Digging into recent new TLD data and marketing efforts.

New top level domains seem to have some wind in their sails after a decade on the market. Radix, for example, saw revenue grow 35% last year compared to 2020. Today, I chat with Radix’s Senior Director of Channel Partnerships, Neha Naik. She talks about what’s behind the growth, and some of the company’s recent marketing campaigns, including one that’s decidedly retro.

Also: .web redo, .link, domain appraisals and more

