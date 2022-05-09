Buying and selling startups – DNW Podcast #387

How MicroAcquire has facilitated $500,000,000 in transactions.

Thinking of buying or selling a web business? On today’s show, MicroAcquire founder Andrew Gazdecki talks about the process and how he’s trying to upend the market. In just over two years, MicroAcquire has tallied a half billion dollars in sales and has 150,000 registered buyers looking to acquire businesses. We also discuss how MicroAcquire is trying to make the sales process easier, including a recent integration with Escrow.com.

Also: Ballet.com, .eth surge, state of the aftermarket and more

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

