Buying and selling online businesses – DNW Podcast #337

Learn about selling your developed domain or buying an online business.

Two episodes ago on the podcast, Michael Cyger talked about selling his online business iSixSigma. On today’s show, I speak with Thomas Smale, whose company FE International brokered that transaction. FE International has helped sell 1,000 businesses for a total dollar value of $1 billion. On today’s show, Thomas explains what goes into valuing an online business, the process of selling a business, and trends he’s observing. If you’ve developed one of your domains into a business (or aspire to), or are interested in acquiring an online business, today’s show will be very educational.

Tool of the week: List of companies that have upgraded domains

Also: Frank sells, earnings reports, Dynadot news and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

