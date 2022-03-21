Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Acquiring Gravity.com – DNW Podcast #380

How Gravity Forms acquired gravity.com.

“If we don’t buy it, somebody else is going to buy it…This domain is probably unlikely to ever be available to us again if we don’t make a move and acquire it now.” – Carl Hancock

My guest on this week’s podcast just secured a great domain for his business: gravity.com. Carl Hancock is co-founder and CEO of Gravity Forms, a popular WordPress plugin with millions of users. He’s had his eye on gravity.com for years but it always seemed unattainable. That was until he fortuitously typed in the domain earlier this year and saw an inquiry form. On today’s show, Carl explains how quickly the deal came together and what the domain will mean for his company.

Also: Mojo.com, identity theft, Red Hat, and NFT.com.

