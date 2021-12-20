Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

WordPress.com, .xyz, and distributed workforces – DNW Podcast #368

Kellie Peterson of Automattic discusses domains at WordPress, her .xyz sales, and what distributed workforces are like.

This week we talk with Kellie Peterson, head of domains at Automattic, which is the company behind WordPress and offers domains through WordPress.com. Kellie was last on the podcast in January 2018, and a lot has happened since then at WordPress.com. On today’s show, Kellie explains how WordPress.com approaches domains, what top level domains do well, and how the company experiments with domain search. Before that, Kellie talks about some of her five-figure .xyz domain sales, and we wrap with a discussion about distributed workforces.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 33:35 — 26.9MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

