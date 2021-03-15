Verisign’s .com printing press – DNW Podcast #329

How Verisign got such a profitable business and what the future holds.

Verisign operates one of the most profitable large businesses in the world thanks to a no-bid contract to operate the .com namespace. My guest on today’s show talks about how Verisign got to where it is today and what the chances are that antitrust forces will take a look at it in the future. David Dayen is the Executive Editor of The American Prospect and the author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power. It’s an enlightening discussion.

Also: Happy Birthday, domain quality, Escrow.com’s record year and more.

