2020 (so far) in review – DNW Podcast #296

It’s been a long year, so let’s take stock of what has happened.

On this week’s show, I take a look back at what a wild year 2020 has been. So much has changed since we got together at NamesCon in January. I also talk about customer service and trust in the domain business. Finally, I review the top sales of the year to date.

I also cover the past week’s top news items including a .com price freeze (followed by an increase), domain sales reports, and more.

