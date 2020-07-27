2020 (so far) in review – DNW Podcast #296

It’s been a long year, so let’s take stock of what has happened.

On this week’s show, I take a look back at what a wild year 2020 has been. So much has changed since we got together at NamesCon in January. I also talk about customer service and trust in the domain business. Finally, I review the top sales of the year to date.

I also cover the past week’s top news items including a .com price freeze (followed by an increase), domain sales reports, and more.

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)