Stealing the keys to the internet – DNW Podcast #290

A drama about domain names.

A drama about ICANN and domain names? Ryan Estrada made it entertaining with his 9-part drama podcast Big Data about stealing the keys to the internet. On today’s show, Ryan explains how it came together and how he managed to get people like Jermaine Clement of Flight of the Conchords and Felicia Day to participate. Ryan also talks about how someone used a domain he let expire to try to impersonate him.

Also: No more public Whois at GoDaddy, Lotto Sport asked to pay up, Schilling and Negari selling cars, and a discussion about what happened with Epik last week.

Sponsor: DAN.com

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)