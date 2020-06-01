The Handshake alternative – DNW Podcast #288

Could Handshake challenge ICANN?

There’s no doubt that the ICANN-regulated DNS has some drawbacks. On this week’s show, Mike Carson (who also runs Park.io) discusses a blockchain-based alternative called Handshake. Mike has developed a registry service for Handshake that will allow registrars to sell Handshake domains.

Also: Is domaining worth your time? Cuban uses .bank, Google rankings change, and Workforce Software’s big domain problem.

Sponsor: DAN.com

