The Handshake alternative – DNW Podcast #288

Could Handshake challenge ICANN?
There’s no doubt that the ICANN-regulated DNS has some drawbacks. On this week’s show, Mike Carson (who also runs Park.io) discusses a blockchain-based alternative called Handshake. Mike has developed a registry service for Handshake that will allow registrars to sell Handshake domains.
Also: Is domaining worth your time? Cuban uses .bank, Google rankings change, and Workforce Software’s big domain problem.
Comments
Snoopy says
The idea has been previously done to death starting with new.net and then nameslinger 20 years ago. Don’t waste your money on fake domains that don’t resolve naturally.
Dave Tyrer says
DNW says domain investors undervalue their time completing tasks such as changing nameservers.
Since Project Dynamo was launched at Uniregistry, the automatic nameserver change feature presents with it’s checkbox already pre-checked!
So when you add a name regged there to the Uni Market, the nameservers are changed automatically. Zero time spent changing nameservers 🙂