Liquidating your domain names – DNW Podcast #280

Josh & Josh discuss their solution to help domainers liquidate domains.

Domain names can be difficult to liquidate. We all hold out for end users to buy our domains, but wouldn’t it be nice if we could easily sell domains to other domain investors, too? That’s the idea by Domain Name Wholesale Exchange (DNWE). On today’s show, DNWE creator Joshua Reason and his business partner Joshua Schoen discuss how the site works and its success to date. I was surprised by how many domains have sold on the nascent platform. I even bought a domain while we recorded the show.

