Adjusting to the downturn and going virtual – DNW Podcast #279

Here’s how one investor is thinking about his domain portfolio in light of the economic downturn.

Domain name investor Page Howe returns to the program this week. Page talks about how he’s managing his portfolio in light of the coronavirus bust, and how the shift to web-based work could change things. He also discusses an upcoming virtual domain name conference he’s organizing.

Also: Verisign gets its price hike, coronavirus domain names, and it’s not all doom and gloom on the domain sale front.

Sponsor: Name.com

