Brandable domains with Margot Bushnaq – DNW Podcast #443

BrandBucket is perhaps the oldest brandable domain marketplace, and it was started on accident. Founder Margot Bushnaq explains how it came to be, why trendy keyword domains can be bad for marketplaces, and how the market for brandable domains has changed over the years. It’s a great discussion!

