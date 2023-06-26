Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domain Ads

.rich the worlds most exclusive address
.link
.store Domains

Advertisement

Dynadot domains
Home Podcasts

The CentralNic story – DNW Podcast #442

Leave a Comment

How CentralNic grew into a large domain and advertising company, and why it’s shifting its approach to M&A.

The CentralNic story DNW Podcast 442

CentralNic (LON: CNIC) is one of the most interesting companies in the domain name space. It started as a third level domain registrar but has grown into a behemoth in the domain registration and online advertising space, generating over $700 million last year. On today’s show, CentralNic CEO Michael Riedl discusses the past and present of the company, and explains why CentralNic has shifted its corporate strategy around M&A and returning capital to shareholders.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:43 — 26.2MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

Advertisement

Global Domain Report 2023

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News