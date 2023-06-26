The CentralNic story – DNW Podcast #442

How CentralNic grew into a large domain and advertising company, and why it’s shifting its approach to M&A.

CentralNic (LON: CNIC) is one of the most interesting companies in the domain name space. It started as a third level domain registrar but has grown into a behemoth in the domain registration and online advertising space, generating over $700 million last year. On today’s show, CentralNic CEO Michael Riedl discusses the past and present of the company, and explains why CentralNic has shifted its corporate strategy around M&A and returning capital to shareholders.

