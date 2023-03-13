Expired domains & SEO – DNW Podcast #427

Learn how to fast-track your SEO using expired domains.

SEO expert Sean Markey joins us today to talk about buying expired domains for their SEO value. We discuss the metrics you need to consider, tools for finding the best domains, and what to do to get the most value from the domains (both immediately and in the long run).

Also: 18th birthday, the end of Uniregistry Market, Meta’s lawsuit and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Discussed on the show: RankTheory, DomCop.com, Odys, ExpiredDomains.net

