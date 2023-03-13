Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Expired domains & SEO – DNW Podcast #427

Learn how to fast-track your SEO using expired domains.

Image with the words "expired domains & seo with sean markey" and DNw Podcast #427

SEO expert Sean Markey joins us today to talk about buying expired domains for their SEO value. We discuss the metrics you need to consider, tools for finding the best domains, and what to do to get the most value from the domains (both immediately and in the long run).

Also: 18th birthday, the end of Uniregistry Market, Meta’s lawsuit and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Discussed on the show: RankTheory, DomCop.com, Odys, ExpiredDomains.net

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:49 — 23.9MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

