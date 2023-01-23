Rebranding to Going – DNW Podcast #421

Why this company rebranded to Going and how it landed on the name.

Scott’s Cheap Flights started as a way for people to find out about cheap flights. The business has grown a lot since it was founded as a simple newsletter and it was time for a rebrand. On today’s show, co-founder and CEO Brian Kidwell explains why the company thought it was time for a change and how it went about landing on its new brand, Going. He also explains how the company is transitioning from ScottsCheapFlights.com to Going.com.

Also: Pool.com’s new business model, blockchain patents, a big domain auction?

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)