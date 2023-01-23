Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here
Rebranding to Going – DNW Podcast #421

Why this company rebranded to Going and how it landed on the name.

Graphic that says "Rebranding to Going with Brian Kidwell"

Scott’s Cheap Flights started as a way for people to find out about cheap flights. The business has grown a lot since it was founded as a simple newsletter and it was time for a rebrand. On today’s show, co-founder and CEO Brian Kidwell explains why the company thought it was time for a change and how it went about landing on its new brand, Going. He also explains how the company is transitioning from ScottsCheapFlights.com to Going.com.

Also: Pool.com’s new business model, blockchain patents, a big domain auction?

  1. MarkMajor says

    Great backstory. Great rebrand.
    The name “Scott’s Cheap Flights” does sound kind of sketchy.
    “Going” is a versatile name that lends itself to more than just flights.

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

