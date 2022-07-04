Domain name legal hour – DNW Podcast #395

John Berryhill answers listener questions.

Last week I held a Twitter Space with attorney John Berryhill to talk about domains. We had a great showing and some intriguing questions. I’m turning this conversation into a podcast and splitting it over two episodes. This week, John gives a soapbox about legal issues (including a warning about posting publicly about legal issues) and dives into cybersquatting on blockchain domains.

Also: GoDaddy acquires Dan, reverse domain name hijacking, meet in LA.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

