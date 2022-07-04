Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain name legal hour – DNW Podcast #395

1 Comment

John Berryhill answers listener questions.

The words "Domain name legal hour with John Berryhill" on a black background and "DNW Podcast #395" on an orange background

Last week I held a Twitter Space with attorney John Berryhill to talk about domains. We had a great showing and some intriguing questions. I’m turning this conversation into a podcast and splitting it over two episodes. This week, John gives a soapbox about legal issues (including a warning about posting publicly about legal issues) and dives into cybersquatting on blockchain domains.

Also: GoDaddy acquires Dan, reverse domain name hijacking, meet in LA.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 32:23 — 26.0MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

The most in-depth analysis of the global domain market

  1. J.R. says

    Good insights from Berryhill, Esq.

    Funny ENS registrants think they can hide from corporate legal arms. Even if they could as an individual, what would stop corporations from organizing to sue the registry?

    There is precedent, ask Namecheap and OnlineNic in their disputes with Facebook.

    In due time, ENS registry will be sued into oblivion and they will go after the ENS or lose their company.

