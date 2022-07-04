Domain name legal hour – DNW Podcast #395

John Berryhill answers listener questions.
Last week I held a Twitter Space with attorney John Berryhill to talk about domains. We had a great showing and some intriguing questions. I’m turning this conversation into a podcast and splitting it over two episodes. This week, John gives a soapbox about legal issues (including a warning about posting publicly about legal issues) and dives into cybersquatting on blockchain domains.
Also: GoDaddy acquires Dan, reverse domain name hijacking, meet in LA.
J.R. says
Good insights from Berryhill, Esq.
Funny ENS registrants think they can hide from corporate legal arms. Even if they could as an individual, what would stop corporations from organizing to sue the registry?
There is precedent, ask Namecheap and OnlineNic in their disputes with Facebook.
In due time, ENS registry will be sued into oblivion and they will go after the ENS or lose their company.