Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.store Domains
register.to

Domain data with Leanne McMahon – DNW Podcast #375

by Podcasts 0 Comments

How this domain investor is helping the community with domain sales data analysis.

Image that says "domain data with Leanne McMahon" and "DNW Podcast #375"

Leanne McMahon is fairly new to domain investing but she is contributing a lot to the community, including her new domain sales analytics site Crunch.id. On today’s show, I ask Leanne how she got interest in domain investing, what resources helped her get up to speed quickly, and how she’s using her skills to give back to the community.

Also: .Com prike hike (again), Canvas’ rebrand, earnings bonanza, ENS woes, Circus.com and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 30:54 — 24.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Learn more...

  1. Codemology Hackathon – DNW Podcast #80

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News