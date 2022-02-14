Domain data with Leanne McMahon – DNW Podcast #375

How this domain investor is helping the community with domain sales data analysis.

Leanne McMahon is fairly new to domain investing but she is contributing a lot to the community, including her new domain sales analytics site Crunch.id. On today’s show, I ask Leanne how she got interest in domain investing, what resources helped her get up to speed quickly, and how she’s using her skills to give back to the community.

Also: .Com prike hike (again), Canvas’ rebrand, earnings bonanza, ENS woes, Circus.com and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com no-fee backorders

