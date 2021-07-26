Buying and selling content sites – DNW Podcast #348

How to buy and sell content sites for a profit.

On today’s show, we talk to Michael Bereslavsky of DomainMagnate. His company buys and sells online businesses, and takes the process to another level. On today’s show, we talk about the market for content sites, mistakes people make when buying or selling, his company’s private equity funds for acquiring sites, and where there are opportunities in the market for buying sites and selling them for a profit.

Also: OnlineNIC’s days numbered, Verisign’s results, Dan.com updates and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com

Mentioned in this show:

Buy manage service

Third fund and first fund case study

