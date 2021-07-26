Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Buying and selling content sites – DNW Podcast #348

How to buy and sell content sites for a profit.

Picture of Michael Bereslavsky with the words "buying and selling content sites"

On today’s show, we talk to Michael Bereslavsky of DomainMagnate. His company buys and sells online businesses, and takes the process to another level. On today’s show, we talk about the market for content sites, mistakes people make when buying or selling, his company’s private equity funds for acquiring sites, and where there are opportunities in the market for buying sites and selling them for a profit.

Also: OnlineNIC’s days numbered, Verisign’s results, Dan.com updates and more.

Mentioned in this show:
Buy manage service
Third fund and first fund case study

