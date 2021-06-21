Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Growing Voices.com with a killer domain – DNW Podcast #343

How upgrading to a shorter and better domain helped Voices.com.

There are many benefits to companies that use great domain names. On today’s show, Voices.com founder and CEO David Ciccarelli discusses why his company upgraded its domain name and the benefits it got from the change. You’ll also hear how he negotiated to buy the domain name.

Comments

  1. Bul says

    I thought voice.com was supposed to be a killer social network. How come its an NFT platform?

