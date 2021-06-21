Growing Voices.com with a killer domain – DNW Podcast #343

How upgrading to a shorter and better domain helped Voices.com.

There are many benefits to companies that use great domain names. On today’s show, Voices.com founder and CEO David Ciccarelli discusses why his company upgraded its domain name and the benefits it got from the change. You’ll also hear how he negotiated to buy the domain name.

