A Sparkly conversation with Jen Sale – DNW Podcast #316

Jen Sale’s new startup and thoughts on starting a business.

You know Jen Sale as the CEO of domain name brokerage Evergreen. She has a new startup called Sparkly that hopes to make give-giving easier. Jen explains the idea behind the site and how the company settled on Sparkly.com. We also discuss the challenges of starting a company when profits might be years away. Try Sparkly’s “gifts for your wife” quiz here.

Also: More RDNH, .IE transition, Canadian milestone

