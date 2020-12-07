Acquiring a killer domain – DNW Podcast #315

This domain broker has been on the other side of a domain deal.

Not many domain name brokers can say they’ve “been there” — in the shoes of a company trying to acquire a premium domain name. Today’s guest is one of those. Tim Hargis worked for online mattress seller Tuft & Needle and helped it acquire TN.com. Hargis explains why the company needed a great domain, how it acquired it, and the results. Tim recently was named VP of Premium Domains a Buckley Media.

Also: DomainTools gets cash, NameSilo sells, .Org money, Google ads, and more.

