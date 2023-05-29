List for Sale – DNW Podcast #438

Listing domains for sale is about to get easier.

It might be difficult to remember, but there was a time when aftermarket domain name transactions were much more complex. If a buyer in China wanted your domain, they had to go to the landing page where it was advertised for sale or find it in a marketplace. Then they had to navigate a language barrier, negotiate the purchase, and figure out the complexity of an international payment. That changed with the introduction of aftermarket networks, such as Afternic DLS. Now, someone can buy a domain directly at their registrar in their currency and language. Bob Mountain, VP of Global Strategic Partnerships at GoDaddy, led the charge to get registrars on board that system. Now, he’s working on making it easier for people to list their domains for sale without ever leaving their registrar’s website.

Also: Chat.com resold, new TLD sales, and RDNH

