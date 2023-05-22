Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Going once, going twice… – DNW Podcast #437

Get ready for next week’s live domain name auction.

"going once, going twice... with Monte Cahn written on black background.

NamesCon is next week, and that means it’s time for another live domain name auction. On today’s show, Monte Cahn of Right of the Dot discusses what goes into planning a live auction, some of the names he’s excited about, and what he thinks about the current market for domain names. Get your bidding paddles ready.

Also: .web, ENS, Epik and more

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 31:35 — 25.3MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

