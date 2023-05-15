Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Grilling with great domains – DNW Podcast #436

Ryan Maltbie scored another great domain for his business.

Graphic that says "grilling with great domains with ryan maltbie"

Ryan Maltbie returns to the podcast to talk about his latest domain acquisition, BBQs.com. Ryan was on the show a couple of years ago discussing how he acquired BBQgrills.com and the importance of the domain to launching his e-commerce business. Today, he explains the circumstances of buying BBQs.com and hints at what he plans to do with it (he’s not going to rebrand.)

Also: RDNH bonanza, earnings season, Dynadot and more.

