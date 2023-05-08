Chat.com and big domain deals – DNW Podcast #435

Andrew Miller discusses some recent big domain sales.

On this week’s show, I talk with Andrew Miller, managing director of Hilco Digital Assets. I had no idea how diverse and large Hilco was, and Andrew explains the role Digital Assets plays in the company. We also discuss the rationale behind the company’s $10M investment in Squadhelp and some of the big 8-figure domains Andrew has recently worked on. Andrew also discusses the concept of ZOPA for domain transactions.

Also: .web, expired domains, Google launches, a PayPal warning, and more.

