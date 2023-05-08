Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domain Ads

.rich the worlds most exclusive address
.link
.store Domains
Instant Domain Search
Home Podcasts

Chat.com and big domain deals – DNW Podcast #435

Leave a Comment

Andrew Miller discusses some recent big domain sales.

Chat.com and big domain deals

On this week’s show, I talk with Andrew Miller, managing director of Hilco Digital Assets. I had no idea how diverse and large Hilco was, and Andrew explains the role Digital Assets plays in the company. We also discuss the rationale behind the company’s $10M investment in Squadhelp and some of the big 8-figure domains Andrew has recently worked on. Andrew also discusses the concept of ZOPA for domain transactions.

Also: .web, expired domains, Google launches, a PayPal warning, and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 43:24 — 34.8MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

Advertisement

Global Domain Report 2023

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News