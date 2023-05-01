Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

NamesCon 2023 preview – DNW Podcast #434

Here’s what to expect at this month’s conference.

NamesCon 2023 preview with Soeren von Varchmin

It’s hard to believe, but NamesCon 2023 takes place later this month! On today’s show, Soeren von Varchmin tells us what to expect at this year’s event. We discuss the parallel CloudFest conference, some sessions you won’t want to miss, and the future of NamesCon.

Also: UDRP bonanza, .Blog, Afternic changes, Earth.com, Verisign and much more

