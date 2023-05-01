NamesCon 2023 preview – DNW Podcast #434

Here’s what to expect at this month’s conference.

It’s hard to believe, but NamesCon 2023 takes place later this month! On today’s show, Soeren von Varchmin tells us what to expect at this year’s event. We discuss the parallel CloudFest conference, some sessions you won’t want to miss, and the future of NamesCon.

Also: UDRP bonanza, .Blog, Afternic changes, Earth.com, Verisign and much more

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)