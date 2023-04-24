Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Should you sell your business? – DNW Podcast #433

Is it time to cash in?

Image with words "should you sell your business?

Last week I gave a talk at MicroConf in Denver titled “Should you sell your business?” Many DNW Podcast listeners have started businesses they might be interested in selling. On today’s show, I discuss the reasons you might want to sell your business and some alternatives to cashing in.

Also: An Epik battle, aftermarket rebound, GoDaddy acquisition and more.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 21:20 — 17.1MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

