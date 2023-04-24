Should you sell your business? – DNW Podcast #433

Is it time to cash in?

Last week I gave a talk at MicroConf in Denver titled “Should you sell your business?” Many DNW Podcast listeners have started businesses they might be interested in selling. On today’s show, I discuss the reasons you might want to sell your business and some alternatives to cashing in.

Also: An Epik battle, aftermarket rebound, GoDaddy acquisition and more.

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

