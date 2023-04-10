A chat with Escrow.com’s CEO – DNW Podcast #431

Escrow.com’s CEO has good news about the domain name aftermarket.

On today’s show, I talk with Escrow.com and Freelancer.com (FLN.AX) CEO Matt Barrie. While the end of last year was slow for domain sales, Matt has some great news about the start of 2023. We also discuss the latest about Escrow.com and dig into Know Your Customer regulations and how they impact people buying and selling domain names.

