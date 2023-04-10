Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

A chat with Escrow.com’s CEO – DNW Podcast #431

1 Comment

Escrow.com’s CEO has good news about the domain name aftermarket.

Image with the words "a chat with escrow.com's ceo with matt barrie"

On today’s show, I talk with Escrow.com and Freelancer.com (FLN.AX) CEO Matt Barrie. While the end of last year was slow for domain sales, Matt has some great news about the start of 2023. We also discuss the latest about Escrow.com and dig into Know Your Customer regulations and how they impact people buying and selling domain names.

  1. J.R. says

    Escrow .com will benefit from Epik’s, epic lost of consumer confidence.

    Escrow *com is my preferred go to option for completing outbound transactions.

