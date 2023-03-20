Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Domain news & Lead Center walkthrough – DNW Podcast #428

Today’s podcast covers a lot of recent domain news and Afternic’s new Lead Center.

Image that says DNW Podcast #428 and "Domain news & Lead Center walkthrough"

On today’s show, I run through a lot of interesting news in the domain business including new features at SnapNames and Dan.com. I also cover the latest list of the biggest domain name registrars and cover some good domain upgrades companies have made. Next up, I walk through Afternic’s new Lead Center to show how it can be useful, before finishing up with a discussion about negativity in the domain business.

