Domain news & Lead Center walkthrough – DNW Podcast #428

Today’s podcast covers a lot of recent domain news and Afternic’s new Lead Center.

On today’s show, I run through a lot of interesting news in the domain business including new features at SnapNames and Dan.com. I also cover the latest list of the biggest domain name registrars and cover some good domain upgrades companies have made. Next up, I walk through Afternic’s new Lead Center to show how it can be useful, before finishing up with a discussion about negativity in the domain business.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)