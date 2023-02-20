Real domain investing results from 2022 – DNW Podcast #425

See how these two domain investors performed last year.

How did your domain portfolio perform last year? Today, investors Logan Flatt of Media Code and Mark Levine of Domain Theory come on the show to divulge their actual results. You’ll learn their topline sales numbers, sell-through rates, median prices, and get tips for improving your own results!

Also: GoDaddy and Tucows earnings and more

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

