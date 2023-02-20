Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Real domain investing results from 2022 – DNW Podcast #425

1 Comment

See how these two domain investors performed last year.

Graphic that says "real domain investing results from 2022 with Logan Flatt and Mark Levine

How did your domain portfolio perform last year? Today, investors Logan Flatt of Media Code and Mark Levine of Domain Theory come on the show to divulge their actual results. You’ll learn their topline sales numbers, sell-through rates, median prices, and get tips for improving your own results!

Also: GoDaddy and Tucows earnings and more

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:07 — 28.2MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

