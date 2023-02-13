Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.rich the worlds most exclusive address
.online
.store Domains
register.to
Home Podcasts

A new Domain Academy – DNW Podcast #424

Leave a Comment

Learn about the new Domain Academy and its free tools.

Domain Academy is now under the GoDaddy umbrella, and many GoDaddy users get access for free. Even if you’re not interested in the domain investing course, it comes with free tools to make domain investing easier. Learn all about it in my interview with Michael Cyger today.

Also: .com price hike, GoDaddy layoffs, IONOS IPO and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 29:20 — 23.5MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

Dynadot Expired Auctions. Now offering installment payments. View auctions.

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News