A new Domain Academy – DNW Podcast #424

Learn about the new Domain Academy and its free tools.

Domain Academy is now under the GoDaddy umbrella, and many GoDaddy users get access for free. Even if you’re not interested in the domain investing course, it comes with free tools to make domain investing easier. Learn all about it in my interview with Michael Cyger today.

Also: .com price hike, GoDaddy layoffs, IONOS IPO and more.

Sponsor: Sav.com backorders

