The Cybersquatting law divide – DNW Podcast #423

A recent court case does little to settle the “re-registration” question.

A Court of Appeals decision last month widened the gulf between different U.S. circuits on a critical question in finding bad faith under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA): when the domain was registered. Or “re-registered”, as it were. On today’s show Ben Barlow, the lawyer who represented the owner of pru.com, discusses what the court decided and the impact it could have on domain name owners.

