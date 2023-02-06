Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here
The Cybersquatting law divide – DNW Podcast #423

A recent court case does little to settle the “re-registration” question.

Image with the words "The Cybersquatting law divide"

A Court of Appeals decision last month widened the gulf between different U.S. circuits on a critical question in finding bad faith under the Anticybersquatting Consumer Protection Act (ACPA): when the domain was registered. Or “re-registered”, as it were. On today’s show Ben Barlow, the lawyer who represented the owner of pru.com, discusses what the court decided and the impact it could have on domain name owners.

