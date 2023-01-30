Million dollar domain sales – DNW Podcast #422

Where are last year’s big domain sales now?

On today’s show, DNJournal publisher Ron Jackson discuss last year’s big sales. Who bought them? How are they being use? Ron also shares some surprising statistics from last year and thoughts about 2023.

Also: Charles Schwab, RDNH down under, ICA, 2023 forecast

