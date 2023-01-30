Get Our Newsletter — Subscribe Here
Million dollar domain sales – DNW Podcast #422

Where are last year’s big domain sales now?

On today’s show, DNJournal publisher Ron Jackson discuss last year’s big sales. Who bought them? How are they being use? Ron also shares some surprising statistics from last year and thoughts about 2023.

Also: Charles Schwab, RDNH down under, ICA, 2023 forecast

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 35:46 — 28.7MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

