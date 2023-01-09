Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

New TLDs 10 years later – DNW Podcast #419

1 Comment

It’s been 10 years since new TLDs rolled out. Where are we now?

New TLDs 10 years later with Sandeep Ramchandani on a black background

It’s been ten years since new top level domains started rolling out. Today, I chat with Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO of Radix, to get his take on where we are and where we’re headed. Sandeep is always frank about both the upside and the challenges of new TLDs, so you’ll enjoy our conversation.

Also this week, you’ll hear four additional predictions for this year that I accidentally left out of last week’s predictions episode.

Also: Afternic commission change, .org price caps, and 3xRDNH

  1. WebSniffer says

    The chat with Sandeep was really interesting. He discussed an interesting strategy by his company to develop domains into brands. Nowadays, in the age of startups, it might be very convenient for such customers to purchase a complete brand, complete with corporate ID, etc., instead of just a domain name.

