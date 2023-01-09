New TLDs 10 years later – DNW Podcast #419

It’s been 10 years since new TLDs rolled out. Where are we now?

It’s been ten years since new top level domains started rolling out. Today, I chat with Sandeep Ramchandani, CEO of Radix, to get his take on where we are and where we’re headed. Sandeep is always frank about both the upside and the challenges of new TLDs, so you’ll enjoy our conversation.

Also this week, you’ll hear four additional predictions for this year that I accidentally left out of last week’s predictions episode.

Also: Afternic commission change, .org price caps, and 3xRDNH

Sponsor: Sav.com domain auctions

