2023 Predictions Episode – DNW Podcast #418

Here’s what people think will happen this year.

On today’s show, we’ll hear from 18 people in the domain business about what surprised them the most in 2022 and what they think will happen in 2023. Some people are glass half full in their predictions, while others see storm clouds on the horizon. And some of the predictions may surprise you. Happy New Year!

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)