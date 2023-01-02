Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

Domain Name Industry News

Featured Domains

.onl you online
.online
.store Domains
Identity Digital
Home Podcasts

2023 Predictions Episode – DNW Podcast #418

Leave a Comment

Here’s what people think will happen this year.

the words "2023 predictions episode" on black background

On today’s show, we’ll hear from 18 people in the domain business about what surprised them the most in 2022 and what they think will happen in 2023. Some people are glass half full in their predictions, while others see storm clouds on the horizon. And some of the predictions may surprise you. Happy New Year!

Sponsor: Sav.com domain transfers

Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 26:17 — 21.1MB) | Embed

Subscribe: Email | RSS

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)

Share this post...

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit

Related Articles

dot Link domains

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

About DNW

Domain Name Wire is a trade publication for the domain name industry covering topics relevant to domain investors, brand owners, policy makers, domain registrars and registries, and more. Read More About DNW

Get Our Newsletter

Stay up-to-date with the latest analysis and news about the domain name industry by joining our mailing list.


No spam, unsubscribe anytime.

Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News