An entrepreneur’s domain choices – DNW Podcast #417

Inside the head of an entrepreneur choosing domain names.
I love talking to entrepreneurs about the domains they choose. This week’s guest is both an entrepreneur and someone savvy about domains. In fact, he used a domain he bought on NameJet for a business that generated seven figures of sales per year. Now, Perry Rosenbloom is launching his next venture at Motion.io. I asked him why .io, and if he considered getting a .com domain instead. His response will give you an idea of how an entrepreneur thinks about domain names.
Also: AI domain descriptions, eth.link, Dynadot auctions, CentralNic change and more
Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers
Podcast: Play in new window | Download (Duration: 37:51 — 30.3MB) | Embed
Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)
Comments
Puneet Agarwal says
Nice and informative.
gene says
very nice interview and very informative. Suggest that you have more interviews with entrepreneurs who have used non-dot coms for their company sites.
Scott says
“I love talking to entrepreneurs about the domains they choose.”
How about talking to some of the entrepreneurs who are being bullied by Entrepreneur magazine over use of the word “entrepreneur” in domain names (i.e. seattleentrepreneur.com and austinentrepreneur.com)! 🙂