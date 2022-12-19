Domain Name Wire | Domain Name News

An entrepreneur’s domain choices – DNW Podcast #417

3 Comments

Inside the head of an entrepreneur choosing domain names.

Image with the words "an entrepreneur's domain choices with perry rosenbloom"

I love talking to entrepreneurs about the domains they choose. This week’s guest is both an entrepreneur and someone savvy about domains. In fact, he used a domain he bought on NameJet for a business that generated seven figures of sales per year. Now, Perry Rosenbloom is launching his next venture at Motion.io. I asked him why .io, and if he considered getting a .com domain instead. His response will give you an idea of how an entrepreneur thinks about domain names.

Also: AI domain descriptions, eth.link, Dynadot auctions, CentralNic change and more

Reader Interactions

Comments

  2. gene says

    very nice interview and very informative. Suggest that you have more interviews with entrepreneurs who have used non-dot coms for their company sites.

  3. Scott says

    “I love talking to entrepreneurs about the domains they choose.”

    How about talking to some of the entrepreneurs who are being bullied by Entrepreneur magazine over use of the word “entrepreneur” in domain names (i.e. seattleentrepreneur.com and austinentrepreneur.com)! 🙂

