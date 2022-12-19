An entrepreneur’s domain choices – DNW Podcast #417

Inside the head of an entrepreneur choosing domain names.

I love talking to entrepreneurs about the domains they choose. This week’s guest is both an entrepreneur and someone savvy about domains. In fact, he used a domain he bought on NameJet for a business that generated seven figures of sales per year. Now, Perry Rosenbloom is launching his next venture at Motion.io. I asked him why .io, and if he considered getting a .com domain instead. His response will give you an idea of how an entrepreneur thinks about domain names.

Also: AI domain descriptions, eth.link, Dynadot auctions, CentralNic change and more

Sponsor: Sell your domains with Sav.com domain landers

Subscribe via Apple Podcasts to listen to the Domain Name Wire podcast on your iPhone or iPad, or click play above or download to begin listening. (Listen to previous podcasts here.)